1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 284,447 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,447 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $80,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.44 and a 200-day moving average of $318.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

