$188.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post sales of $188.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

SRPT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

