1,884,007 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRC opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Several brokerages have commented on DCRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

