1,950,578 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,038,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 17.60% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $477,000.

NDAC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

