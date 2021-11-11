1irstcoin Price Tops $0.89 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $35.10 million and $47,505.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.