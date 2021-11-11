1Life Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

