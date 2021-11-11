$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.40. 9,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,586. KLA has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $419.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KLA by 498.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in KLA by 26.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

