$234.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $234.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.07 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $901.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of DIN traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,313. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

