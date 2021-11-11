$235.54 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $235.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $895.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.10 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

