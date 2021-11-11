23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading 13.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe traded as high as 13.15 and last traded at 13.04. 14,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,415,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.52.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.53.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

