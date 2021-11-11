$242.62 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $242.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $944.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.66 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

