24,932 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 20.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

