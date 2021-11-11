$270.71 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $270.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the highest is $273.76 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

