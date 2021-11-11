$270.71 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $270.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the highest is $273.76 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.