$29.89 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $29.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 514,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The stock has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.