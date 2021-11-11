2,987 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 180,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amphenol by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 132,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Amphenol by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,787,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,287,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.29 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

