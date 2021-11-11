299,924 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.53% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMII. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 150.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMII opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

