2seventy bio Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($3.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

TSVT opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

