2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. 2U has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in 2U by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

