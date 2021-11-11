$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $4.62 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

