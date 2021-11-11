$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $134,780,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $123,976,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

