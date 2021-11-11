$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQV stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.