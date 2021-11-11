$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post sales of $343.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE:HP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 603,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,234. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.97%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

