$363.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $363.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $354.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

CBOE stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

