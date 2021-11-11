3,654 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 40.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

