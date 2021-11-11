$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.40 million and the lowest is $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IART traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,520. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,336. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

