$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $434.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $439.70 million and the lowest is $431.69 million. CDK Global posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 588,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

