44,373 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

