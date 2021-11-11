4,549 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Cintas accounts for about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,910. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

