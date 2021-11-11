4,572 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $6,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 603.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,094 shares of company stock worth $27,027,253. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

