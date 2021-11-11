475,000 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,424,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 16,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,863. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

