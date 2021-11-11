$5.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,353. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $31.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

