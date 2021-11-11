52,577 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

