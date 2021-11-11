5,400 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

