6,312 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

