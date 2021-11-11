6,435 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 529.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.68. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.06 and a one year high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

