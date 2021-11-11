691 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.46. 251,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,794,098. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $751.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.94 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

