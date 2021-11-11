$717.42 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $717.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.10 million and the lowest is $701.45 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.