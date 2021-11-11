72,000 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

