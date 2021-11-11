74,200 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

