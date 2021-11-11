$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $807.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,357,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $118.89. 4,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

