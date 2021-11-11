$837.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report sales of $837.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.30 million and the highest is $872.20 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $810.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.