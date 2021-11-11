$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.40 million and the highest is $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $24.84. 17,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $17,891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $10,879,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

