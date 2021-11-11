908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $38.77

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.77, but opened at $36.77. 908 Devices shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3,294 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $893.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

