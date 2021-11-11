$970.20 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $970.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.00 million and the lowest is $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.41. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.