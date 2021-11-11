$970.20 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $970.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.00 million and the lowest is $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.41. 14,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

