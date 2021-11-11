a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

AKA opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

