AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

