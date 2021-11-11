ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 35 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

