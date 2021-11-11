Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174,013 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

