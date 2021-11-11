AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 77762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

