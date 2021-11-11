Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:AGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,923. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

